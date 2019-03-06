Mary Virginia Peart



West Lafayette - Mary Virginia Peart, 96, died peacefully in her sleep Sunday March 3, 2019 at her home in Westminster Village, West Lafayette. She was born November 2, 1922 in Springfield, MO to the late Charles and Clara King. Surviving are her husband, Robert, and a son, Ted in Elmwood Park, IL. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Eric, Heather, Travis, Bob, Zachary, great-grandchildren Brian, Loïc, Mary, Max, daughter-in-law Beverly. She was preceded in death by son Roger and daughter-in-law Lyndell.



Virginia received her PhD from Purdue University. She was extension faculty in Home Economics at Purdue as well as at the University of Florida and Cornell University. Earlier in her career, she was an engineering assistant at the Army Air Corps base in Akron, OH during WWII. At the end of the war, she enrolled at Iowa State University and studied household equipment under Dr. Louise Peet, and is where she met her future husband, Robert.



Visitation will be from 10 am until the time of the service at 11 am on Saturday, March 9 at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Pkwy West. Interment will be on Monday, March 11 in Sheffield, IL. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary