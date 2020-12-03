Maryanna Baker
Lafayette - Maryanna E. Baker, of Lafayette passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 in Belleair, Florida. She was born March 10, 1925 in Logansport, Indiana and was the daughter of Raymond L. and Gladys I. Etnire. She was a graduate of Logansport High School. On March 5, 1944, she married Dale F. Baker at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Logansport. He preceded her in death on May 27, 2016. Theirs was a love of devotion and enduring companionship. Maryanna, a violinist, played in the symphonies of Tyler, TX, and Lafayette, IN during her residencies of each of these cities. She worked as a receptionist and secretary for Banks in Logansport and Lafayette. She was front desk office manager for Dr. Richard L. Fisher, Periodontist, in Lafayette and later when he moved his practice to Indianapolis. She also worked several years for the Soil Division of the I.D.N.R as a payroll clerk and secretary. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, music and fishing trips with her husband to the Great Lakes and Canada. She suffered with Alzheimer's disease since the age of 82. She was known and respected as a very loving and caring Mother and Grandmother. She is survived by her son, Bradley Ray Baker of Firestone, CO, and daughter Rhonda Rae Cattell of Belleair, FL; sister Lois Gillespie of Indianapolis; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She was the firecracker of our family and that spark will be forever missed.
Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Private family service will begin at 2pm with Reverend David French officiating. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing and current government attendance guidelines. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com