Marylyn J. Cook
1945 - 2020
Romney - Marylyn J. Cook, 75, of Romney, IN passed away at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette 2:06 PM Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020. She was born in Crawfordsville, IN July 15, 1945, the daughter of the late Thomas and Freida (Kincaid) Crane and was a graduate of Crawfordsville High School. She married Phillip E. Cook in Crawfordsville July 31, 1969 and he preceded her in death Feb. 3, 2018. Marylyn was a homemaker. Surviving is a daughter, Nancy J. Cook of Romney; a son, Kenneth Cook of TN; two brothers, David Crane of Crawfordsville, IN and Freddie Crane of Louisville, KY; five sisters, Judy Kreighbaum, Julia K. Fisher, Sally Hayes and Peggy Cornett all of Crawfordsville, IN and Susan Hayes of Valparaiso, IN. also surviving are three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by one brother, Jackie Crane. A private graveside will be held at New Richmond Cemetery, New Richmond, IN with a Celebration of Life Service for friends and family at a later date. Please leave memories and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Service of Lafayette is honored to serve the Cook family.






Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-7873
