Mason Joseph Hollingsworth



Lafayette - Mason Joseph Hollingsworth, 26, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 8:40 a.m. Mason was born on March 2, 1993 in Mountain Home, AR to Daniel and Cynthia (Mason) Hollingsworth, and they survive. Mason was an avid guitarist and lyricist, writing his own songs and music. He was pitch perfect and could memorize song lyrics on the spot. Mason loved playing cards but oftentimes had difficulty finding an opponent since he typically won. He wrote poetry, made jewelry, loved camping, fishing, and roller coasters and spending time with his favorite person in the world, his identical twin Austin. He had a quick wit and could make anyone laugh. He was compassionate, kind and generous. Mason was an excellent long distance swimmer and diver and participated in State Championship. He attended Ivy Tech where he sought a degree as a mental health counselor.



Surviving along with his parents, are three siblings, his twin brother, Austin Hollingsworth, Quinton Hollingsworth, and Casey Hollingsworth.



Private family services. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to NAMI West Central Indiana. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on July 11, 2019