Mathew E. "Chuck" Benyon
Wolcott - Mathew E. "Chuck" Benyon, 20, of Wolcott, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home. He was born January 24, 2000 in Monticello to Daniel E. Benyon and Leslie S. (Boyd) Benyon. Chuck was a 2018 graduate of Tri-County High School where he excelled in track and field and participated in Jr. High football.
Chuck had been employed at Advance Auto Distribution Center of Remington as a laborer and most recently was delivering for Grubhub. Chuck never knew a stranger and enjoyed spending time with his many friends. He was always a joy to be around. He loved traveling to different amusement parks with his brother and sister and enjoyed the adrenaline rush of all the rides. Chuck, Danny, and Leslie were excited and looking forward to decorating for Halloween this year.
Surviving along with his mother and father are a sister, Kathleen Beherns (husband: David Christensen) of California; grandparents, Ray Boyd of Remington and Robert "Bob" Pierson of Texas; uncles, Steve Boyd of Wolcott, Terry (Jennifer) Boyd of DeMotte and James (Jodi) Boyd of Cicero, IN, and 9 cousins. Also surviving is a step-sister, Kristy (Randy) Kelly of Iowa and uncle, Andrew Benyon of Steamwood, IL.
Friends may call from 4 PM (EST) until the time of Memorial Service 7 PM (EST) Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Wolcott Christian Church. Pastor Tom Bennett of the Wolcott Christian Church and Pastor Paul Dyke of the Remington First Christian Church to officiate.
