Mathew R. Lewis
Delphi - Mathew R. Lewis, 30, of Delphi, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday-October 14, 2020 in Grand Forks, ND, where he was working. He was born November 9, 1989 in Logansport, to Robert & Holly McLeland Lewis. Matt was a 2008 graduate of Delphi Community High School, where he was active in sports and school clubs. He graduated from Purdue University in 2012 with a BS in building construction management. He has worked for the Tippmann Group in Fort Wayne, building cold storage warehouses, since 2012. He loved his job and the many people he worked with. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Delphi. He was a member of the John Purdue Club, and supported and loved to root for his beloved Boilermakers in football and basketball seasons, and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Matt enjoyed the outdoors and working with his hands, he currently was in the process of remodeling a home he purchased. Always up for an adventure, he recently went on a trip to CA where he swam with sharks, a highlight of the vacation. Matt had numerous friends, and loved to just hang out with them. He loved his dog Mya, and dearly loved his parents, sister, and extended family, and the many gatherings they would share as a family. Surviving: parents-Robert & Holly Lewis of Delphi; his sister-Alyssa M. Lewis of Delphi; maternal grandmother-Mary Ann McLeland of Royal Center; paternal grandmother-Eileen Lewis of Logansport; several aunts, uncles, and cousins survive. Preceded in death by his 2 grandfather's, a aunt, and 3 cousins. Private family services will take place on Thursday. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Delphi. Memorial contributions may be made in Matt's honor and memory to the following: Carroll County Community Foundation, Matt Lewis Scholarship Fund, 215 West Sycamore St., Kokomo, IN 46901, http://www.cfcarroll.org
On Sunday-October 25, 2020 from 2pm-4pm at the Parish House (former Delphi United Methodist Church) 118 N. Union St., Delphi, IN 46923, the family will receive friends there to celebrate Matt's life, masks must be worn, and social distancing maintained. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com