Matthew Bodine
Roanoke, VA - Matthew Robert Bodine, born on October 28, 1972, in Danville, IL died on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Roanoke, VA. He was born to Peter and Linda Bodine of Roanoke formerly of Attica, IN. who survive. Also surviving are his sister and best friend, Jennifer (Craig) Kahoun; his niece, Gracie Kahoun; nephew, Bodie Kahoun; niece, Ruby Kahoun; his aunts and uncle; and his many cousins whom he considered all to be brothers and sisters.
Matt grew up in Attica, IN where he knew everybody, and everybody knew him. He attended the Indiana School for the Blind from kindergarten through 5th grade. Then he went on to complete his education in Attica, where he participated on many sporting and academic teams. He graduated from Attica High School in 1992, forever at Rambler at heart.
He received his bachelor's degree from Ball State University in 1998. While at Ball State, Matt was a member of the traveling goal ball team competing all over the Midwest and eventually playing at Nationals in Denver, CO. He was also an awesome bowler (or so he said) and participated in several bowling leagues in Indiana and Roanoke, VA.
After college Matt worked for many companies as a customer service representative: Internal Revenue Service, WellPoint, and Bosma Industries for the Blind to name a few.
Matt was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan (GO CARDS!) and the number one fan of Purdue University and the Indianapolis Colts. He loved spending time with his family, fishing with his dad and uncles, eating his mom's home cooked meals, listening to weather stations, and pestering his sister in any way he could. His favorite pastime was "checking in" on Facebook wherever he went. So, God, here's Matt checking in.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
