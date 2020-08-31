1/1
Mattie L. Dyer Cross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mattie L. Dyer Cross

Mellott - Mattie L. Dyer Cross, age 84 of Mellott, went to be with the Lord and hold hands with Willie (Papa), at 1:25 AM Monday, August 31, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. She was born March 29, 1936 in Gamaliel, KY daughter of the late Davey and Ninnie Ford Dyer. She married Willie E. Cross January 21, 1955 in Kentucky and he preceded her in death April 19, 2015.

Mattie attended school in Kentucky and for a short time employed by RMC in Attica. She loved to camp and cherished time with her family. For years she hosted a large family reunion, complete with a cookout, hayrides and fun. She had a large garden and enjoyed canning. Mattie was a great cook and her family loved her biscuits and gravy, as well as her special dressing.

Mattie was a selfless woman, who was more concerned with everyone else than herself. She would do anything for anyone. Many people didn't realize she was a self proclaimed doctor and expert meteorologist.

Surviving are: two sons; Barry (Nancy) Cross of Mellott and Larry (Pam) Cross of Linden. A daughter; Kimala (Scott) Baker of Lafayette. Grandchildren: Steph (Matt) Stonebraker, Jeremy Cross (companion Lyndsey Simmons), Nathaniel Tribby (companion Alicia Burton). Great-grandchildren: Dakota Stonebraker, Alexander Cross, Loren Cross and Nathaniel has fourth on the way. A sister: Dixie (Jerry) Murray of Kell, IL, In-laws Ederal Dyer, Sharon Dyer and Jerry Murray. Preceding her in death were, her parents, husband Willie, grandson Ryan Matthew Cross. Four sisters; Beatrice, Marie, Dean, Margie; brothers: Robert, Dale, Jack, Van (Puddin), Charles, Tom, Bill and Donald.

Visitation hours are 1:00 - 3:00 PM with funeral services following at 3:00 PM with Bob Stonebraker officiating, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Memorial contributions may be directed to Mellott Fire Department. Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guest book or leave a condolence.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate
9700 N State Road 55
Wingate, IN 47994
(765) 275-2322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved