Mattie L. Dyer Cross
Mellott - Mattie L. Dyer Cross, age 84 of Mellott, went to be with the Lord and hold hands with Willie (Papa), at 1:25 AM Monday, August 31, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. She was born March 29, 1936 in Gamaliel, KY daughter of the late Davey and Ninnie Ford Dyer. She married Willie E. Cross January 21, 1955 in Kentucky and he preceded her in death April 19, 2015.
Mattie attended school in Kentucky and for a short time employed by RMC in Attica. She loved to camp and cherished time with her family. For years she hosted a large family reunion, complete with a cookout, hayrides and fun. She had a large garden and enjoyed canning. Mattie was a great cook and her family loved her biscuits and gravy, as well as her special dressing.
Mattie was a selfless woman, who was more concerned with everyone else than herself. She would do anything for anyone. Many people didn't realize she was a self proclaimed doctor and expert meteorologist.
Surviving are: two sons; Barry (Nancy) Cross of Mellott and Larry (Pam) Cross of Linden. A daughter; Kimala (Scott) Baker of Lafayette. Grandchildren: Steph (Matt) Stonebraker, Jeremy Cross (companion Lyndsey Simmons), Nathaniel Tribby (companion Alicia Burton). Great-grandchildren: Dakota Stonebraker, Alexander Cross, Loren Cross and Nathaniel has fourth on the way. A sister: Dixie (Jerry) Murray of Kell, IL, In-laws Ederal Dyer, Sharon Dyer and Jerry Murray. Preceding her in death were, her parents, husband Willie, grandson Ryan Matthew Cross. Four sisters; Beatrice, Marie, Dean, Margie; brothers: Robert, Dale, Jack, Van (Puddin), Charles, Tom, Bill and Donald.
Visitation hours are 1:00 - 3:00 PM with funeral services following at 3:00 PM with Bob Stonebraker officiating, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Memorial contributions may be directed to Mellott Fire Department. Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com
