Maureen Bart
Lafayette - Maureen E. Bart, 72, of Lafayette passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her home.
She was born November 3, 1946, in Lafayette, IN, to the late Maurice and Argena (Manis) Callahan. On November 4, 1967, she married the love of her life, David Bart. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2018.
She was a 1964 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. After graduation Maureen worked as a secretary for Purdue University from 1964-1968. She then went on to work for Nate Homes from 1969-1974. She would later return and retire from Purdue Krannert Management to become a homemaker in 1980.
Maureen was a member of Lafayette Christian Reformed Church and the Lafayette Corvette Club. She enjoyed taking day trips but most of all she loved spending time with family and friends, especially her daughter and her sister.
She is survived by her daughter Lisa Marie (Jason) Wheeler of Lafayette; siblings Karen (Bob) Stewart and Don (Kim) Irr both of Lafayette; and her brother-in-law Richard (Cindy) Bart. She is also survived by one grandchild: Bess Alexandria Wheeler and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband David, she is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Mike Irr.
Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Monday, April 22, 2019 at Lafayette Christian Reformed Church. Funeral service will be led by Pastor Mark Bonnes at 1pm Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the church with visitation one hour prior. Burial to follow at Meadow View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Lafayette Christian School, Lafayette Christian Reformed Church or the Lafayette Corvette Club. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 19, 2019