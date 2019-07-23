|
On Saturday July 20th, 2019 at 8:45 PM in Indianapolis, Maureen (Kelly) Hegg, 82, of West Lebanon, Indiana passed away peacefully while surrounded by her beloved family.
Born on December 6th, 1936 in Dahlgren, Illinois, she was the second daughter of John Joseph Kelly and Pauline Edna (Stinson) Kelly. Maureen graduated from Attica High School in 1954; she was a proud Red Rambler and very active in alumni affairs, meeting monthly for coffee and dinner with her classmates. Upon graduating from high school, Maureen attended and graduated from Lakeview Medical School of Nursing in 1957. Maureen attended 62 consecutive annual alumni luncheons and was nicknamed "Humorous" by her classmates.
In June of 1959, while employed as a young nurse at Lakeview Hospital, Maureen was introduced by co-worker and friend Eleanor (Hegg) Cossey to the love of her life, James Joseph Hegg; and they were married in Danville, Illinois on June 4th, 1960. Maureen continued to work as a nurse while raising a family; a son John Joseph Hegg (April) was born in 1963, son Michael Patrick Hegg (Lisa) in 1965, daughter Tracy Lynn Hegg Davis in 1966, and a son James David Hegg in 1971.
Maureen started working for the Metropolitan School District of Warren County in the Fall of 1975 as school nurse at Warren Central Elementary School and Seeger Memorial Jr Sr High School, and retired in 2006. She was elected as the Warren County Coroner in two consecutive elections, serving from 1994 until 2002.
Maureen was many things to many people. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, nurse, and friend to name just a few. She lovingly, quietly helped so many over her lifetime, and wanted no recognition or accolades.
She loved her family above all. Her sense of humor was legendary. She had a passion for helping children and animals. She loved sports, especially college basketball. She was an avid IU Basketball fan, and was always ready with coaching tips from her living room when necessary. She was dearly loved, and will be missed beyond measure.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, sister Betty Sue (Kelly) Bott, brother Bob Boyd, father-in-law Joseph Vernon David Hegg, mother-in-law Opal Alberta (Boughner) Hegg, sister-in-law Eleanor (Hegg) Cossey, and niece Kathy Sue Bott.
She is survived and will be sadly missed by her husband of 59 years, James; daughter Tracy; sons, John, Michael, and Jim; grandsons, Dr. Alex Hegg, Patrick Hegg, Jacob Tyler Davis, Joseph Vernon David Hegg, granddaughter Katie Nicole Davis, and an entire county she faithfully took care of as their children's nurse.
Visitation will be from 10:00 - 2:00 (EST) Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Grady Funeral Home 111 E Monroe Street Williamsport IN. Funeral service celebrating Maureen's life will begin at 2:00 PM (EST) Wednesday July 24th at the funeral home officiated by her son John Hegg. A private family burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Danville, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, Maureens' family respectfully asks and gratefully appreciates any donations be made in her name to Warren Central Elementary Backpack Program. Online condolences can be made at
www.gradyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 23, 2019