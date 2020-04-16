|
|
Maverick Daniel Hutsell
Infant Maverick Daniel Hutsell, was born and passed away Friday-April 10, 2020, at 5:53pm at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. His parents are Ryan & Alisha Myers Hutsell of Delphi. He is also survived by a brother Cayden J. Robinson at home, and his sister Karalynn M. Shireman at home. Paternal grandparents are Darrell & Corina Hutsell of Brookston, maternal grandparents are Mark & Jennifer Myers of Lafayette, paternal great grandpa is Al Bunch of Brookston, paternal great grandma is Anne Bunch of Brookston, maternal great grandma Ruth Myers of Lafayette. Private family services will take place. You may sign the guest register book online or send a personal note to the family at http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020