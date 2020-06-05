Max Beeler



Max Beeler, 79, formerly of Romney, IN, expired at his home in Salt Springs, FL on June 3. Born in Rockport, IN, Max graduated from Purdue and managed Ag Alumni Seed Co. in Romney, then later moved to Florida to manage a research farm.



Leaving behind his sons, Jay (Valerie), Mark (Kari), and stepson, David Spray (Amy); brother, Larry (Regina) and sister, Jo Emily Keyer.



Predeceased by stepson, Ron Spray; sister, J. Ann Owen; and brothers-in-law, Richard Owen and Jim Keyer. He has 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.



Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorials to Hospice at Marion County, 3231 S.W. 34th Ave., Ocala, FL 34474.









