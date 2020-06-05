Max Beeler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Max's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Max Beeler

Max Beeler, 79, formerly of Romney, IN, expired at his home in Salt Springs, FL on June 3. Born in Rockport, IN, Max graduated from Purdue and managed Ag Alumni Seed Co. in Romney, then later moved to Florida to manage a research farm.

Leaving behind his sons, Jay (Valerie), Mark (Kari), and stepson, David Spray (Amy); brother, Larry (Regina) and sister, Jo Emily Keyer.

Predeceased by stepson, Ron Spray; sister, J. Ann Owen; and brothers-in-law, Richard Owen and Jim Keyer. He has 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorials to Hospice at Marion County, 3231 S.W. 34th Ave., Ocala, FL 34474.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved