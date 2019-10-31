|
|
Max Dean Steele
Medaryville - Max Dean Steele, 75, of Medaryville, IN passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his residence in Medaryville. Max was born on May 21, 1944 in Winamac, IN to the late Ray Allen and Helen Masterson Steele. He was a 1962 graduate of Medaryville High School where he played basketball and ran track. Max received a BS in Agricultural Economics from Purdue University in 1966. Max married Aileen Edna Siemens on August 20, 1966 in Lafayette, IN.
Max served in the US Army from 1966 until 1969. He also served in the Illinois National Guard and was deployed to Honduras in 1985. He was an avid patriot and loved his country, having volunteered as an Honor Flight Guardian. In 2018 he was an Honor Flight veteran.
Max was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Reynolds, IN, and the American Legion Post 29 in Rensselaer, IN. and a former member of Lions Club International.
Max was a former county agriculture agent for Purdue University and spent most of his life involved in agricultural endeavors. Max was a ten year member of 4H and enjoyed attending county and Indiana state fairs.
Max's granddaughter, Alexandra, remembers him as being incredibly funny and her most loving "papa." She stated, "The universe gained another hilarious and loving soul."
Survivors include: Aileen Edna Steele, Medaryville, IN. Wife. Bryan Ray Steele, Son. Alexandra Orianna Deryn, A student at IU Bloomington, IN. Granddaughter. Lonnie Allen (Carol) Steele, Carmel, IN. Brother. Bill Douglas Steele, Valparaiso, IN. Brother.
Preceded in death by: Ray Allen and Helen Masterson Steele, Parents
Reagan Leigh Steele, Daughter.
Visitation will be from 3-8 PM EST, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Medaryville, IN.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM EST Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Medaryville, IN with Pastor Charles Blakey officiating.
Burial will take place at White Post Cemetery in Medaryville, IN. The American Legion will conduct military graveside services.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the .
Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Medaryville, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019