|
|
Max E. Habbinga Jr.
Lafayette - Max E. Habbinga, Jr. passed away on Saturday, September 14th at IU Arnett Hospital after a long illness. Max was born on March 6, 1965 he was 54 years old and a 1983 Jefferson High School graduate.
Max was married on May 19, 2012 to Cheryl Silver and she survives.
Max had worked for Lafayette Auto Supply for nearly 20 years serving in many different positions. Max was also a member of the American Legion.
Max loved spending time with his family and grandchildren sitting around a campfire on weekends and watching the NASCAR race on Sunday.
Surviving with his wife Cheryl, are his father Max E. Habbinga, Sr. (wife Cynthia) of Palm Coast FL, his mother Rose Pettit-Rigdon (husband Ted), two sons Brad Habbinga of Noblesville, and Jeremey Habbinga (wife Sam) of Lafayette, several step children, Josh Warren, Raymond Warren, Jr., Anthony Warren and Emily Hall, sister Kristin Quirk, brother, Brian Habbinga, half-brother Brandon Habbinga, step sister Emily Fitzsimmons, step brother Jonathan Fitzsimmons (wife Amber) and sister in law Ruthie Long-Alford (husband Jamie).
Also surviving are several grandchildren Kodie Habbinga (Jeremey and Sam) and Tony, Anya and Joshua M. Warren, Jr. (Josh Warren) and many nieces and nephews.
Max was preceded in death by a son Nathan Habbinga Storms.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 20th at Soller-Baker Funeral Home Lafayette Chapel.
Funeral services with visitation 1-hour prior will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, with Rev. Joseph Park Jr. officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made in Max's name to the Lung Foundation of America.
You may sign the quest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 18, 2019