Max E. Kelly
West Lafayette - Max E. Kelly, 77, of West Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. Anthony Rehabilitation Center in Lafayette, IN. He was born to the late Harmon and Bernice (Wakeman) Kelly on November 30, 1941, and he was a 1960 graduate of Chalmers High School.
On August 13, 1961, Max married Karon J. Zarse, together they have a daughter, Kimberly (husband: Phil) Sutton of Bloomington, IN. Max and Karon spent their life together as partners, sharing both the work and rewards of a lifetime of farming in the area.
Max honored his country by serving in the United States Air Force Reserves from 1961-1968, serving during the Bay of Pigs invasion. While serving, he attained the rank of staff sergeant. He was also a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church.
Surviving with his wife and daughter are brother, Jim (wife: Dolores) Kelly of Monticello, sister Carol Lee Bick of Monticello, and sister Mary Lou (husband: John) Long of Reynolds. He also has several surviving nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 10 AM (EST) until the time of funeral service 11 AM (EST) Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Interment will immediately follow funeral service at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Mausoleum of West Lafayette. Casual Attire is requested to be worn in memory of Max.
In lieu of floral arrangements, the family would like contributions to be made to in Max's honor.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019