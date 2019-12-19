Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Max Eugene "Gene" Metzger


1927 - 2019
Max Eugene "Gene" Metzger Obituary
Max Eugene "Gene" Metzger

Lafayette - Max Eugene "Gene" Metzger, 92, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his residence.

He was born October 18, 1927 in Pyrmont, IN, to the late Floyd and Agnes (Wastson) Metzger.

On June 28, 1947 he married Barbara J. Anderson and she survives. They were blessed to have celebrated their 72nd anniversary.

Gene was an Insurance Agent for State Farm Insurance for 45 years. He was a member of Lafayette Church of the Brethren, Beta Phi Sigma Fraternity, Moose Lodge and Lafayette Life Underwriters Association, Fairfield Township Trustee, he was on the board of the Cary Home and the Tippecanoe County Parks Board. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with his family at the cottage.

Gene was recognized for his Exceptional Service from the Tippecanoe County Government and the State of Indiana recognized him for his 60 years of service to the Cary House on his 90th birthday.

Surviving along with his wife Barbara, are his three daughters: Pamela Sue (Bill deceased) Gossage of Plano, TX, Candice J. (Kenny) Kuckartz of West Lafayette, and Cynthia "Cindy" (Mike) Budreau of Otterbein. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Emma Wettschurack and Phyllis Nazar and three brothers Gilbert, Garland and Beecher Metzger.

Visitation will be held from 4pm - 6pm Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Beta Phi Sigma Fraternity Ceremony will begin at 9:45am. Funeral service will be 10am Monday, December 23, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Steven Crain officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Cary Home for Children - 1530 S 18th St, Lafayette, IN, 47905 or the Lafayette Church of the Brethren 1107 S 18th St, Lafayette, IN 47905. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
