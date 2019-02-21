Services
Max Joe Price


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Max Joe Price Obituary
Max Joe Price

Lafayette - Max Joe Price, 69 of Lafayette passed away surrounded by his family at 3:17 pm on Friday February 8th at his residence. He was born in Rensselaer,IN on February 14,1949, the son of the late Marvin and Jaunita Gano Price. He married Mary Brooks in Lafayette on May 6,1972 and she survives.

Max was an sonic operator at Alcoa, retiring in 2017. He served in the US Marine Corps.

Surviving with his wife Mary is a daughter Amanda Pennington of Lafayette, three granddaughters, Lea, Sami, and Lily. Also surviving are two sisters Connie Kennedy of Lafayette and Carol Martin of Battle Ground, and one brother Jack Price of Missouri. He was preceded in death by his brothers Marvin(Butch), Jim, Jerry, Melvin, and Chuck.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 21, 2019
