Services
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Lewellen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Lee Lewellen


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Max Lee Lewellen Obituary
Max Lee Lewellen

Lafayette - Max Lee Lewellen, 72, of Lafayette, passed away on December 12, 2019.

He was born on September 16, 1947 in Crawfordsville, Indiana to the late Leroy and Mary (Burns) Lewellen. Max graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1965. He served his country in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969 where he did 3 tours in Vietnam.

On January 17, 1970, he married Nancy Greenfield in Otterbein, Indiana.

Max was a police officer for Purdue from 1969 to 1979. He then went to work as a truck driver and retired in 2009

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.Max enjoyed NASCAR, football, and the companionship of his dog, Boots.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy Lewellen of Lafayette, his children, Brad Lee (girlfriend-Stephanie) Lewellen of Lafayette and Gary Raymond (girlfriend-Ada) Lewellen of Indianapolis, and his step granddaughter, Monicia Huerta.

No services will held. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in loving memory of Max. You may leave condolences and memories of Max online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Max's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -