Max Lee Lewellen
Lafayette - Max Lee Lewellen, 72, of Lafayette, passed away on December 12, 2019.
He was born on September 16, 1947 in Crawfordsville, Indiana to the late Leroy and Mary (Burns) Lewellen. Max graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1965. He served his country in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969 where he did 3 tours in Vietnam.
On January 17, 1970, he married Nancy Greenfield in Otterbein, Indiana.
Max was a police officer for Purdue from 1969 to 1979. He then went to work as a truck driver and retired in 2009
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.Max enjoyed NASCAR, football, and the companionship of his dog, Boots.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy Lewellen of Lafayette, his children, Brad Lee (girlfriend-Stephanie) Lewellen of Lafayette and Gary Raymond (girlfriend-Ada) Lewellen of Indianapolis, and his step granddaughter, Monicia Huerta.
No services will held. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in loving memory of Max. You may leave condolences and memories of Max online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019