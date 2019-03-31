|
Maxine E. Short Barnard
- - Mom passed very peacefully Sunday evening 3-24-19 at 94. She was born to Paul and Roberta Short 4-21-24 in Clinton county. She loved all games favorites being Bingo and Cards. Watching Nascar. She was always busy with the crafts she loved doing. She was secretary of Crystal! Lakes social Club for many years and secretary of the Eagles. She was very involved with the Moose and Eagle lodges for many years She graduated from Rossville High School in 1942. Her picture still hangs in the school today. In 1944 she married Russell Barnard.
1970 they moved to Ft Myers Florida with 3 of the youngest 7 children. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Joe and Jack , sister Waneta Gray, husband Russ and son Bill Barnard.
Survived by daughters Karen Parr, Diana Carnell and Susan Shipman. Sons Max Diane) Rob (Linda), and Brian (Rhonda) Barnard. Several grandchildren,great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Brother-in- law Gib Gray and sister-in-law Geneva Barnard Dishon.
Family service at a later date at Ball Hill Cematery in Carroll County Indiana.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 31, 2019