Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Barnard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine E. Short Barnard


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maxine E. Short Barnard Obituary
Maxine E. Short Barnard

- - Mom passed very peacefully Sunday evening 3-24-19 at 94. She was born to Paul and Roberta Short 4-21-24 in Clinton county. She loved all games favorites being Bingo and Cards. Watching Nascar. She was always busy with the crafts she loved doing. She was secretary of Crystal! Lakes social Club for many years and secretary of the Eagles. She was very involved with the Moose and Eagle lodges for many years She graduated from Rossville High School in 1942. Her picture still hangs in the school today. In 1944 she married Russell Barnard.

1970 they moved to Ft Myers Florida with 3 of the youngest 7 children. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Joe and Jack , sister Waneta Gray, husband Russ and son Bill Barnard.

Survived by daughters Karen Parr, Diana Carnell and Susan Shipman. Sons Max Diane) Rob (Linda), and Brian (Rhonda) Barnard. Several grandchildren,great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Brother-in- law Gib Gray and sister-in-law Geneva Barnard Dishon.

Family service at a later date at Ball Hill Cematery in Carroll County Indiana.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.