Maxine F. Archibald Bodle
Lafayette - Maxine F. Archibald Bodle, 95, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home. She was born December 27, 1924, in Cedar Rapids, IA, to the late Homer and Hazel (Field) Thomas.
Maxine graduated from Carrollton High School in 1943. On June 25, 1944, she married Wayne Archibald in Cass County and he preceded her in death on June 2, 1997.
She then married Raymond Bodle on July 8, 2001 in Lafayette and he preceded her in death on May 22, 2013.
Maxine worked in Food Services for Purdue University for over 20 years.
She was a 75 year member of Order Eastern Star and former Worthy Matron of Deer Creek Chapter. Maxine was also a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Lafayette and a former member of Geetingsville and Elston Presbyterian Churches and the Sweet Adelines.
Surviving are her children Stan (Donna) Archibald of Kirklin, Tom (Jan) Archibald of Frankfort, Susan (Monte) Smith-Zinkan of Kokomo, grandchildren Regan (Phil) Kercheval, Jason MaCurdy, Rebecca Archibald, Carmen (Jason) Sheroan, Adam (Lorra) Archibald, Josh (Angela) Archibald and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Maxine was preceded in death by her grandson, A.J. Archibald, and her sisters Helen, Katheryn and Frances.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Pastor Ryan Traeger officiating. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.
Memorial contributions may be made to A.J. Archibald Memorial Scholarship Fund, Clinton County Community Foundation. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.