Maxine Hockstra
Maxine Hockstra

Maxine Deweese Hockstra lived 98 joyful years. This remarkable woman was a wonderful combination of warmth and kindness and she gave love and laughter to everyone she met. She was known as wife to two loving husbands, who she cared and supported until their passing. She was a nurturing mother of two children, who respected her for her strength and grace. She would talk for hours when any of her seven grandchildren came to visit or would call. She was a lifelong learner and she embraced technology by video chatting with her great-granddaughter in between visits.

Maxine made her family and friends feel valued and important. She welcomed her community into her home and likely invited them to play cards, which she enjoyed so much. She always made time for others. When out of town family and friends came to visit, Maxine enjoyed talking late into the night and when you spoke to her, you always knew she was listening. She shared her love through yummy food and her genuine smile.

Her family and friends described Maxine as beautiful, compassionate, and caring. She had guts and was comfortable doing what was right. She loved unconditionally and never judged others. Those who knew her, find peace in knowing she is with God and has reunited with family and friends in heaven. Her family will miss her deeply. They thank her for always being present in their lives and for being the incredible woman she was.

Private family service to be held at a later date. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
