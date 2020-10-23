Maxine Joan Victor
Flora - Maxine Joan Victor,91 of Flora, formerly of Delphi, passed away at 7:21 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home in Flora.
She was born June 22, 1929 in Delphi to the late Jesse and Lora (Black) Zinn and was a 1947 graduate of Delphi High School.
Her marriage of nearly 70 years was to Melvin L. Victor on September 12, 1948 in Radner United Methodist Church of Radner, Indiana. Melvin preceded her in death on August 31, 2018.
Maxine worked for Public Service Indiana (PSI) in Delphi for many years and retired in 1991 as Secretary for Delphi Middle School.
Mrs. Victor was a former member of the Rebecca Lodge, PSI Iota Xi Sorority, Bunco Club, Tri C Club, Modern Mrs. Home Demonstration Club and the Whirley Twirler Square Dance Club.
Maxine was a lifelong member of the Radner United Methodist Church; she lived her life as a model of how to live as a Christian, always personifying grace. More than anything she loved spending time with her family, missing her husband Melvin terribly since his passing. She enjoyed the 27 years the couple spent wintering in Sarasota, Florida and their friends at the Buckingham Club. Maxine always looked forward to spending time and friends playing cards.
Surviving are her two sons, Mark W. Victor (wife: Sue) of Haynes City, FL and Max L. Victor of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and her grandchildren, K.C. Victor (wife: Kinsie), Kelsey Lehman (husband: Ben), Kiley Collins (husband: Daniel) and Skylar Ashton (husband Devin). Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Karson Victor, Ryan Lehman, Kambri Victor, Jack Lehman and Brody Collins.
Precedng her in death with her parents and husband are her siblings, Eileen Brown, Rosella Robertson and Wayne Zinn.
Friends may call from 5-8pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Abbott Funeral Home, Delphi. Funeral service 11am Wednesday, October 28, 2020 also at the funeral home; Rev. Ed Selvidge to officiate. Interment to follow in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Flora.
Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation
in honor of Kambri Victor, her great-granddaughter, and may be given during service times or mailed to the funeral home.
