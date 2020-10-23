1/1
Maxine Joan Victor
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Joan Victor

Flora - Maxine Joan Victor,91 of Flora, formerly of Delphi, passed away at 7:21 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home in Flora.

She was born June 22, 1929 in Delphi to the late Jesse and Lora (Black) Zinn and was a 1947 graduate of Delphi High School.

Her marriage of nearly 70 years was to Melvin L. Victor on September 12, 1948 in Radner United Methodist Church of Radner, Indiana. Melvin preceded her in death on August 31, 2018.

Maxine worked for Public Service Indiana (PSI) in Delphi for many years and retired in 1991 as Secretary for Delphi Middle School.

Mrs. Victor was a former member of the Rebecca Lodge, PSI Iota Xi Sorority, Bunco Club, Tri C Club, Modern Mrs. Home Demonstration Club and the Whirley Twirler Square Dance Club.

Maxine was a lifelong member of the Radner United Methodist Church; she lived her life as a model of how to live as a Christian, always personifying grace. More than anything she loved spending time with her family, missing her husband Melvin terribly since his passing. She enjoyed the 27 years the couple spent wintering in Sarasota, Florida and their friends at the Buckingham Club. Maxine always looked forward to spending time and friends playing cards.

Surviving are her two sons, Mark W. Victor (wife: Sue) of Haynes City, FL and Max L. Victor of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and her grandchildren, K.C. Victor (wife: Kinsie), Kelsey Lehman (husband: Ben), Kiley Collins (husband: Daniel) and Skylar Ashton (husband Devin). Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Karson Victor, Ryan Lehman, Kambri Victor, Jack Lehman and Brody Collins.

Precedng her in death with her parents and husband are her siblings, Eileen Brown, Rosella Robertson and Wayne Zinn.

Friends may call from 5-8pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Abbott Funeral Home, Delphi. Funeral service 11am Wednesday, October 28, 2020 also at the funeral home; Rev. Ed Selvidge to officiate. Interment to follow in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Flora.

Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation in honor of Kambri Victor, her great-granddaughter, and may be given during service times or mailed to the funeral home.

Share memories and online condolences at www.abbottfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved