Maxine Young
Lafayette - Maxine L. Young, 92, of Lafayette passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Aster Place.
She was born February 26, 1928 in Lafayette to the late Clarence and Hazel (Cadwallader) Fish.
On January 20, 1950 she married Robert G. Young in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on January 10, 2007.
Maxine worked for Brown Rubber as an Inspector for 14 years. She was a member of Battle Ground United Methodist Church and a former member of Buck Creek Eastern Star #374. Maxine enjoyed reading, taking walks and watching TV.
She is survived by her brother Donald "Joe" Fish (Donna) of Lafayette. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband Robert, she is preceded in death by her parents, sister Roberta Russell and brother Elmer "Bud" Fish.
A Graveside service will be held 2pm Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Battle Ground Cemetery. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020