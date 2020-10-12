Maywood Bueaton Winger
Mulberry - Maywood Bueaton Winger, 100, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community.
She was born May 10, 1920, in Clinton County, to the late Eldon and Eva (Bowen) Stevens.
Maywood attended Colfax High School.
Her first marriage was to John Oliver Gilmore on October 6, 1940, he later passed away on August 12, 1971. She then married Robert Winger who also preceded her in death on May 24, 1989.
Maywood farmed with her first husband and then retired from P.F. Mallory Controls in Frankfort.
She was a member of the Eagles Lodge and American Legion.
Maywood enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Horseback Riding, shopping, traveling, watching IU Basketball, square dancing, cooking and sewing.
Surviving is her son, John Dennis (Connie) Gilmore of Lafayette, a sister, Mary Bell Mason of Lafayette, and grandchildren, Jennifer (Edward) Hammer, Rachel (Andrew) Rogers and John Michael (Meagan) Gilmore. Also surviving are great grandchildren, Colin and Peyton Hammer and Chase and Hayden Rogers.
Maywood was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra S. Gilmore, two brothers, Adrian and Jack Stevens and four sisters, Jean Cook, Nina Thayer, Joann Killian and Sue Clark.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette, IN 47909. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm with Rev. Joe Park officiating at Plainview Cemetery in Colfax.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association
