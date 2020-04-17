Resources
Mel Anderson

Mel Anderson

Lafayette - Mel Anderson, 82, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home. He was born August 14, 1937, in Chicago, IL, to the late Arne and Alphild (Hansen) Anderson. Mel graduated from Eau Claire High School and University of Wisconsin. He also served in the Army Reserve for 4 years.

On May 10, 1969, he married Marilee Masterson in Rockford, IL and she survives. Mel was a self-employed sales representative for many years before retiring. He was a member of St John Episcopal Church and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Surviving along with his wife are his children Michelle Rees of Bolingbrook, IL, Steve (Jennifer) Anderson of Grafton, WI, Joel (Liz) Anderson of Port Orange, FL, Shawna Anderson of Daytona Beach, FL, grandchildren Kara, Katy, Cameron (Stacey), Melani, Carter, Millie, Emma, Mori, great grandchildren Theo and Avery. Also surviving is a sister-in-law Tami, nieces Amanda (Steve) and Barbara (James) and great nephew Isaiah. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Lafayette Urban Ministry in Mel's memory. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
