Melanie Marshall
1960 - 2020
Melanie Marshall

Lafayette - Melanie K. Marshall, 60, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her home.

She was born August 16, 1960 in Lafayette to the late Delmar Walker and Beverly Juanita (Younker) Reeder.

Melanie adored her grandchildren and the time she would spend with them. She also loved her blonde German shepherd Snickers.

Surviving are her daughters: Danielle (Ethan) Rayburn of Terre Haute and Sarah (Fiancé Matt) Marshall of Brookston; mother Beverly of West Lafayette; siblings: Delmar (Sally) Walker, Jr of Americus, Tammy Walker of Ohio and long-lost brother Donnie Walker. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: James, Andrew and Lily Rayburn and Jackson Marshall Crow, Adrian Robbins and Alex Fulks; and her beloved dog Snickers.

She is preceded in death by her father Delmar, sister Sheryl Whitely and former husband Steve Marshall.

Visitation will be held 1pm - 2pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm at the funeral home. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Autism Society of America - www.autism-society.org. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Coronavirus/Covid-19 and will honor social distancing. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Memories & Condolences
September 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
