Melvin E. Walters

Melvin E. Walters Obituary
Melvin E. Walters

Lafayette - Melvin E. Walters, 71, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his residence. Melvin was born on July 22, 1948 in Lebanon to the late Morris Eugene and Betty Avery (Maiden) Walters. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Melvin worked as a mechanic for Beck Muffler, and most recently a Security Guard for Mike Bloom. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his grandkids. Melvin was a member of Abalafia Motorcycle Club of Lafayette.

Surviving are two children, Misty (Martin) Gomez of Fond Du Lac, WI, and Melvin Eugene Walters Jr. of Tazewell, TN. Also surviving are three sisters, Barb (Mike) Donnelly of Lebanon, Mary Ann Carter of Lafayette, and Dorothy Huffstatler of Lafayette, and ten grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by one son, Christopher Lee Walters and two brothers, Terry Walters and Lewis Carter.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care with Chaplain Mark Talbott officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
