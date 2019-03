Melvin Lee "Jack" Cline



Lafayette - Melvin Lee "Jack" Cline, 71, passed away at 12:55 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at IU Health Arnett.



He was born August 24, 1947 in Lafayette to the late Melvin D. and Mary (Gass) Cline.



Jack married Lucinda S. "Cindy" Thayer on March 12, 1966 in Chicago and she survives.



For 34 years Jack was an over the road truck driver for Ice Cream Specialties before retiring in 2009. He also owned TJ Ice Cream Service, the neighborhood ice cream truck, for several years.



Jack was an avid ARCA and NASCAR fan and had attended the festivities at the Dayton 500 every year since 1970. He liked restoring cars and put his family first above everything.



Surviving along with his wife are two daughters, Cindy "Pee Wee" Cline of Lafayette, and Tami S. Reardon (husband Morgan) of Fishers. Two sisters, Wilma Knight (husband Bob) of Nokomis, Fl and Carolyn Corbin of Lafayette, as well as a brother William K. Cline (wife Johnette) of Lafayette. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Michael Lee Moore and Lauren Olivia Hobson.



Jack was preceded in death by a brother, Ron Cline and a sister, Margaret Sue Trinosky.



There will be no services per Jack's request.



Those wishing may contribute in his name to the Parkinson's Foundation.



Those wishing may contribute in his name to the Parkinson's Foundation.