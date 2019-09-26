Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Merdith A. "Mert" Mickle


1934 - 2019
Merdith A. "Mert" Mickle Obituary
Merdith "Mert" A. Mickle

Auburndale, FL - Merdith "Mert" A. (Rainey) Mickle, 85, formerly of Attica and had been residing in Auburndale, FL, went on to be with her Lord and join her loving husband, Dean, of 67 years in the Treasure Coast Hospice, in Stuart, FL on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Mert, as she was known to family and friends, was born in Veedersburg, Indiana on February 25, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Lester and Mary Lucille (Carroll) Rainey. She was raised in Veedersburg, graduating from Veedersburg High School in 1952. She has lived in Attica most of her adult life and just recently moved to Auburndale, FL in 2016.

Mert formerly owned and operated the Home Beauty Center in Attica. She later owned and operated the Hoosier Restaurant for several years before retiring.

Mert was an active member of the Attica Free Methodist Church, serving on several boards. She was a Sunday School and VBS teacher for many years. She was a vocalist in the church choir and sang several specials in the worship services, and was remembered for singing "O Holy Night" at Christmas time. In her early years she enjoyed camping with the family. She was an avid card and a fantastic scrabble player, skilled at the use of the 2-letter word on high scores. She was known for her cooking, especially her delicious noodles and yeast rolls. She was intensely family-oriented and devoted. She loved unconditionally and her eyes always lit up when she had a baby in her arms. She had a beautiful smile, a fantastic love of life and tremendous sense of fun.

On July 5, 1952, Mert married Dean David Mickle in Attica by Pastor Everett White. Dean just recently preceded her in death on August 26, 2019.

She leaves behind four sons, Michael "Mike" (Melissa) Mickle, Chattanooga, TN; Marty (Tina) Mickle, Columbus, IN; Max Mickle, Riverside, IN and Monte Mickle, West Lebanon; two daughters, Melissa (Robert) Mickle-Nelson, Stuart, FL and Maria (Michael) Sabad, Friendsville, TN; a sister, Virginia Harvey, Danville, IL; 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a great great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan Darrell Mickle; two brothers, Don and Gordon Rainey and two sisters, Joyce Turpin and Maxine McMurray.

Friends may gather at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, September 28th, from 11:00 a.m. until the memorial service time at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date in the Salem Cemetery, east of Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Attica Free Methodist Church, 301 N. Sixth St., Attica, IN 47918 or the Treasure Coast Hospice, 1000 Ruhnke St., Stuart, FL 34997. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 26, 2019
