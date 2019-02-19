|
Merle Edward Thomas
Remington - Merle Edward Thomas, 83, of Remington, IN went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his home. Merle was born to the late Melvin Edward and Nellie Elizabeth Blessing Thomas on November 10, 1935 at home in Benton County.
On September 22, 1956 Merle married the love of his life, Donna Sue Hackley and she survives.
Merle was a graduate of Wadena High School in Benton County in 1953. He was a member of Tri-County Bible Church. He was a 4-H leader, a church youth leader, enjoyed singing for his Lord, hunting, golf and had his private pilots license. Merle's happiest moments of his life was with his family and his fur baby Missy. Merle touched several people throughout his life and he will be missed.
Merle moved to Illinois in 1981 to work for Caterpillar as a teacher, trainer and operator of CAT equipment. His work travels with CAT took him to Arizona, South America and around the world. In 1999 he retired to Indiana and enjoyed life. When he was a younger man, Merle farmed with his father on the family farm. He also worked 25 years in road construction in Indiana.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years Donna Sue. Daughter: Terri S. (Patrick) Brown of Wolcott. Twin sons: Donald J. (Karen) Thomas of Wolcott and Dennis A. (Jeanne) Thomas of Illinois. Grandchildren: Mark and Joseph Brown, Lindsey (Abram) Roberts, Kyle (Caitlin) Thomas, Ethan (Grace) Thomas, Corey (Mackenzie) Thomas, Kayleigh (Justin) Nicholl, Courtney Thomas and Karah Thomas. Great grandchildren: Tahlia, Madeline and Gilbert Roberts, and Isaiah Thomas. Two sisters: Lynn (Ron) Wealing of Fowler and Lynette (Kent) Lane of Remington. He is preceded by his parents and a son Mark E. Thomas.
The family of Merle Edward Thomas invites friends to visit Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm central time at Tri-County Bible Church, 5856 W. 1050 S., Rensselaer, IN 47978. A celebration of Merle's life will be at 11:00 AM central time Wednesday with calling one-hour prior at the church. Pastors Daniel Warren and Andy Majorins officiating. The family ask that memorial donations be given to the Biblical Ministries Worldwide or donor's choice in Merle Edward Thomas's name. Wheeler Family Funeral Home-Baker Chapel Flora is honored to serve the Thomas Family. For online condolences visit www.wheelerfamilyfuneralhome.com or Wheeler Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 19, 2019