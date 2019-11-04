|
|
Merlene Turner
Attica - Merlene Turner, 63, Attica, passed away quietly at her home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 7:40 p.m.
Merlene was born in Greensburg, in Green County, Kentucky on February 13, 1956. She was the daughter of the late Cecil and Mary (Patterson) Simpson. She grew up and was educated in Kentucky and later moved to Attica in 1974. While living in Attica she had worked at Radio Material Corp. ,but spent most of her time being a homemaker.
Merlene had attended the Attica Assembly of God Church. She was a past member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Eagles Lodge # 2596 in Attica. She enjoyed collecting various keepsakes for her home.
On May 26, 1974, Merlene married Perry D. Turner, Sr. In Campbellsville, KY.
She leaves her husband, Perry of 45 years along with two sons, Steven E. Simpson and Perry D. Turner, Jr., both of Attica; a grandson, Nathaniel Finke, Lafayette; three sisters, Elladean Owens, Edmond, KY; Mary Ann (Junior) Rhinehart, Sulphur Well, KY; Linda (Eugene) Robertson, Center, KY; three brothers, Cleston Simpson, Greensburg, KY; Elmore (Kay) Simpson, Center, KY and Michael (Melissa) Simpson, Sulphur Well, KY.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, November 6th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Hospice Chaplain Rich Stoll officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019