Merlyn "Mert" L. (Gillis) Gilliland
Williamsport, IN - Merlyn "Mert" L. (Gillis) Gilliland, age 93 of Williamsport, IN died at 10:03 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Williamsport Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Mert was born on April 22, 1927 in Cayuga, IN. She was the daughter of Carl L. and Goldie (Leach) Gillis. She resided in the West Lebanon and Williamsport areas.
Mert married Delno "Red" Gilliland in 1949 in Terre Haute, IN. He preceded her in death in February 1994. Mert is survived by her daughter, Vicki Lord (husband: Maurice Lord, II) of Henderson, NV. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, infant Shirley Gillis, Carl Gillis, Jr., Otis Gillis, Jack Gillis, Barney Gillis, Buddy Gillis, Charles Gillis, and Don Gillis.
Due to the current pandemic conditions a memorial service will be held at a later date with inurnment at Eugene Cemetery in Eugene, IN. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com
