Services
Foster-Clapper Funeral Home
202 W School St
Wolcott, IN 47995
(219) 279-2123
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Remington Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall
located behind the church at 16448 S. US HWY 231
Remington, IN
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Remington Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall
6101 N. 75 E.
West Lafayette, IN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Remington Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall
6101 N. 75 E.
West Lafayette, IN
Resources
Wolcott - 57, of Wolcott, passed away at 1:50 AM, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth East Hospital of Lafayette.

She was born January 16, 1962 in Brook, IN to the late Samuel P. and Rosemary M. (DeGroot) Armstrong. Merri was a 1980 graduate of Tri-County High School and received her accounting degree from Harrison College, Lafayette.

Her marriage was to David Schieler on July 18, 1981 in the Remington First Christian Church; he survives.

She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of West Lafayette. Merri was Deputy Clerk for the town of Wolcott Utility Office and Town Hall for 20 years until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time reading books, sewing, and time spent with family.

Surviving with her husband Dave are children, Alex (wife: Lisa) Schieler, Clinton (wife: Casey) Schieler, Daveana Schieler, and Jesse (wife: Danielle) Schieler. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 brother, Kevin (wife: Cheryl) Armstrong.

Preceding her in death along with her parents is a sister, Dallerie "Dolly" Murray.

Friends may call from 4-8 PM (EST) Monday, April 8, 2019 at Remington Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall (located behind the church at 16448 S. US HWY 231 Remington 47977). Funeral Service will be at 10:30 AM (EST) with an hour prior calling Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church of West Lafayette (6101 N. 75 E. West Lafayette 47906). Ministers of the Church to officiate. Interment to follow in Wolcott Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Merri's name to Harvest Call. Envelopes will be made available.

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 5, 2019
