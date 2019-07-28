|
Michael B. Tribbett
Lafayette - Michael B. Tribbett, 63, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East. He was born February 23, 1956, in Roseville, CA, to the late Raymond and Mary "Pat" Russell Tribbett. Mike graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School and Ferris State College.
His marriage was to Joy (Simpson) in October 1979. She survives. Mike was a Firefighter with the Lafayette Fire Department for 34 years and retired in 2016.
"Trib"as he was known or Capt.Trib was so proud to be a Lafayette Firefighter. He put his heart and soul into that job and wished he could have done it forever. He was a huge Cubs fan and seeing them win the World Series was a dream come true. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed doing all that fun grandpa (PeePaw) stuff…riding on his mower, fishing, golfing and watching other sports on tv. They brought him great joy and always brought a smile to his face.
Surviving with Joy are their children Kyle J. (Stephanie) Tribbett, Neil A. (Kalli ) Tribbett, Mallary F. (Westley) Wyant all of Lafayette, grandchildren Adria, Nolan, Jonathan, Maehley and Wrigley. Also surviving is his sister Patsy R. (Ralph) Miller of Lafayette and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be Saturday August 10, 2019 at St John's Episcopal Church 600 Ferry St Lafayette, IN. Visiting starts at 10:30am, service will start at 11:00am. Lafayette Fire Department's Last Alarm will follow the service.
