Michael Charles Russell Tarter
Lafayette - Michael Charles Russell Tarter, 29, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1991 in Watseka, Illinois to Michael Tarter and Kristina Cavitt. Michael went by the nicknames "Mikey" and "Smokey".
He loved spending time with his dad and worked as an auto detailer for his father's business Better Than Yours. He had a passion for nice cars and good music. He loved talking to his friends, fishing, and hanging outside around a nice bonfire. He was proud of his last name and was honored to wear it tattooed on his hand. Mikey had a love for his family like no other and he made sure to reach out to them often to let them all know how much he cared for them. His late night messages, funny videos, and calls will be dearly missed. He had a kind heart and would do anything for anyone. He had a grin that made everyone smile and his laugh will never be forgotten. He loved having a good time with his cousins and was always right there if they needed him.
Surviving are his parents, Michael Tarter and Kristina Cavitt, both of Lafayette; his brother, Zachary Tarter of Lafayette; his grandmother, Shirley Tarter; his uncles, James Reynolds, Jeff Kelly, and Rod Green; his aunts, Teresa Tarter, Amanda Daughenbaugh, and Lisa Tarter; his nephew, Andreas Tarter; his niece, Sophia Tarter; his cousins, Aaron Meek, Brendan Meek, Kalee Tarter, Brandy Tarter, Rolando Salazar, Danny Salazar, Azlee Reynolds, Darby Reynolds, Nick Green, and Olivia Green; his second cousins, Alyvia Galletta, Easton Galletta, Madden Page, and Liam Meek; and his closest friend, Christina Cannon and her granddaughter, Serenity.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie & Bonnie Green and Russell Tarter. He is also reunited in heaven with his best friend Sug (his loving and devoted Boxer).
Services will be held Friday, November 27th, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, IN.
You may leave condolences and memories of Mikey online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com