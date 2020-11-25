1/1
Michael Charles Russell Tarter
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Charles Russell Tarter

Lafayette - Michael Charles Russell Tarter, 29, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1991 in Watseka, Illinois to Michael Tarter and Kristina Cavitt. Michael went by the nicknames "Mikey" and "Smokey".

He loved spending time with his dad and worked as an auto detailer for his father's business Better Than Yours. He had a passion for nice cars and good music. He loved talking to his friends, fishing, and hanging outside around a nice bonfire. He was proud of his last name and was honored to wear it tattooed on his hand. Mikey had a love for his family like no other and he made sure to reach out to them often to let them all know how much he cared for them. His late night messages, funny videos, and calls will be dearly missed. He had a kind heart and would do anything for anyone. He had a grin that made everyone smile and his laugh will never be forgotten. He loved having a good time with his cousins and was always right there if they needed him.

Surviving are his parents, Michael Tarter and Kristina Cavitt, both of Lafayette; his brother, Zachary Tarter of Lafayette; his grandmother, Shirley Tarter; his uncles, James Reynolds, Jeff Kelly, and Rod Green; his aunts, Teresa Tarter, Amanda Daughenbaugh, and Lisa Tarter; his nephew, Andreas Tarter; his niece, Sophia Tarter; his cousins, Aaron Meek, Brendan Meek, Kalee Tarter, Brandy Tarter, Rolando Salazar, Danny Salazar, Azlee Reynolds, Darby Reynolds, Nick Green, and Olivia Green; his second cousins, Alyvia Galletta, Easton Galletta, Madden Page, and Liam Meek; and his closest friend, Christina Cannon and her granddaughter, Serenity.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie & Bonnie Green and Russell Tarter. He is also reunited in heaven with his best friend Sug (his loving and devoted Boxer).

Services will be held Friday, November 27th, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, IN.

You may leave condolences and memories of Mikey online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Service
01:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved