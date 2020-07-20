1/1
Michael D. Ramey
1952 - 2020
Michael D. Ramey

Lafayette -

In Loving Memory

Michael D. Ramey

May 10, 1952 - July 16, 2020

Michael (Mike) D. Ramey 68, passed away at his home in Mulberry Indiana on July 16,2020. Michael D. Ramey was born in Lafayette Indiana on May 10, 1952 to Gerald and Joan Ramey (Donahoe). Mike to all who knew him, was a uniquely funny and generous man who touched the lives of many. He had a passion for inspiring people in the Community to grow into the best versions of themselves as possible, graciously dedicating his time and heart to helping and serving others on the road to Recovery. His tremendous love for humanity transformed overtime into a family that stretched farther than the eye could see. You could always find Mike graciously taking in the beauty of the outdoors next to his favorite fishing holes, deer stands or secret mushroom hunting spots. He unknowingly left his footprints on our hearts as he shared some of his most memorable tales. He always told his daughter "it's not the things you leave behind that matter, it's the people and the memories", and he sure left us all with some good ones.

He is survived by wife Celinda Ramey, son Travis Bishop, daughters Mandie (Ryan) Simmons, Monica Zook-Ramey, Ashley Ramey, his siblings Sue (Michael) Ryan and Monica (Brett) Mansfield. He left behind one niece, one nephew and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Gerald Ramey and Mother Joan Ramey and his brother-in-law Richard Voteau.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at the Surf Center of Lafayette and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers and gifts please make donations to the Surf Center Inc. of Lafayette 307 N Tenth St. Lafayette, Indiana 47904.






Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
