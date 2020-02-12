|
Michael Dale Parrish
Lafayette - Michael "Mike" Parrish, 61, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
He was born March 23, 1958, in Lafayette, to the late Noble and Jane Hanford Parrish.
Mike graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School, class of 1976, and attended Purdue for one year.
His marriage was to Melissa "Missy" Hennigar on December 27,1980 at Our Savior Lutheran Church West Lafayette.
Mike worked at Fairfield Mfg.(Dana Corp) for over 40 years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Mike was an avid Notre Dame fan. He enjoyed golfing and coaching softball, basketball, and
baseball. Most of all he treasured time spent with his family and his new grandson, Jay. He
will truly be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Surviving are his wife, Melissa "Missy" Parrish of Lafayette; son, Zach (wife Maleah) Parrish of Muncie; daughter, Steph (wife Brandy) Parrish, of Indianapolis; sister, Connie (husband Dick) Butler of Telford, PA.; and grandson, Jay M. Parrish.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette. Funeral service at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1005 North 21st Street Lafayette, Pastor David Doane officiating. Visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020