Michael E. Hasser
1952 - 2020
Michael E. Hasser, a farmer and father of four girls, unexpectedly passed away peacefully in his home on June 17, 2020 at the age of 67. Mike is survived by his three daughters; Melissa, Sydney and Audrey Hasser and two grandchildren; Eryka and Noah Carnal as well as his mother Theresa Hasser, two siblings, Kathy Hasser Oehler and Steve Hasser. He was preceded in death by his father, George "Frenchie" Hasser and his daughter, Korin Hasser.

Mike was born July 17, 1952 to George and Theresa Hasser. He graduated from Benton Central High School in 1970 and then graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Agriculture. On February 18, 1955 he married Kimberly S. Rickers and they raised four girls who were the loves of his life on the family farm. Following the tragic loss of daughter, Korin in 2002 the married dissolved but the friendship always remained.

Mike was an unconditionally loving father and devoted son. He loved spoiling his grandkids and making memories with his family. He was a great brother, uncle and friend to all. Mike was a jokester, great cook and excellent skier even in his 60's. He loved traveling, farming and Ranger rides with his dog, Coco. Mike was a member of Fowler Christian Church, Lafayette Ski Club, served on the Earl Park Library Board and was a committee member for Relay For Life for many years. He always lended a helping hand to neighbors and friends in need and will be greatly missed by many. Faith, family and farming was his world. He often said life was all about the memories made and he surely made so many wonderful memories!

Visitation at Windler Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 24 from 3 to 7 pm. Memorial Service will follow at Fowler Christian Church at 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the American Cancer Society. A Celebration of Life for Mike will take place at the Hasser Farm in the coming months.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Windler Funeral Home
JUN
24
Memorial service
08:00 PM
Fowler Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Windler Funeral Home
506 E Main St
Fowler, IN 47944
(765) 884-0110
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
Our love and healing thoughts go out to all in the family. We are so sorry for your loss. We love you all. XOXOXO
Nicole Arihood
Family
June 19, 2020
Condolences to all of Mikes family. What an amazing guy. We will never forget him.
Craig and Theresa Oberlander
June 19, 2020
Theresa, Kathy, & Steve, Mike's passing came as quite a shock. I'm so sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers.
Dennis Schluttenhofer
Family
