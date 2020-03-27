|
Michael Eugene Reynolds
Fishers - Michael Eugene Reynolds, 78, of Fishers, IN, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
He was born on July 13, 1941 in Lafayette, IN to the late Martin J. and Martha L. (Moore) Reynolds.
Michael graduated from Fowler High School in 1959 and played guard on the basketball team. He was always proud of the outstanding game when he scored 28 points for his Father in the regional game against Lafayette Jefferson as a senior. Michael went on to graduate from Indiana State University in 1964 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. He later returned to school to receive his Master's Degree in Counseling in 1977.
Michael taught and coached basketball and various other sports at Rossville High School for 13 years before taking a position as a Guidance Counselor at Benton Central High School. He remained there for 20 years where he also coached the golf and basketball teams. After his retirement in 1998, he continued to keep in touch with his former students and players.
He was an avid sports fan, memorabilia collector, and loved his pets. Michael selflessly loved his children and grandchildren. Each of them considered him a best friend and devoted grandfather. He always put his family first and enjoyed spending quality time with them at sporting events and family gatherings.
Surviving are his sons, Brad (KayLynn) Reynolds of Fishers, IN and Sean (Laurie) Reynolds of Lebanon, IN and his brother, Steven Reynolds of Indianapolis, IN. Also surviving are his 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Private services will be held with entombment in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette, IN.
You may leave condolences and memories of Michael online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020