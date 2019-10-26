|
|
Michael F. Moss
Lafayette - Michael F. Moss, 48, of Lafayette, formerly of Crawfordsville, died on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born September 5, 1971 in New Jersey to Pete and Anna Moss. He graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1990 and continued his education at Indiana University earning a bachelor's degree in 1994. He married June Buck in 1999 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Crawfordsville.
Mike worked for the Crawfordsville and Lafayette Parks Department and was Co-Owner of Cube and Company. He was a 3rd Degree member of Knights of Columbus. Mike enjoyed running, coaching baseball and coaching Cross Country and Track and Field at Crawfordsville High School. Above all Michael cherished spending time with his wife and kids doing all things outside. He was a loving and devoted husband and June's ROCK! He adored his children, always putting them first. His love and support showed every day. Michael had strength like no other. #FightLikeAMoss.
He is survived by his wife June; daughter Jada Moss and son Cruz Moss, mother, Anna Moss; 4 siblings, Kathleen (Jerry) Spindler, Christine (Alex) Everett, Noreen (Chris) Arvin, Eilleen (Dave) Henthorn; sister-in-law, April (Phil) Litlell; 9 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pete Moss.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Michael's name may be given to College Choice Advisor 529 Savings Plan C/O St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 535 W State St, West Lafayette, IN 47906 Att/ Judy Pfledderer to assist with Cruz and Jada's education.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 535 W. State St., West Lafayette.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Wedneday, October 30, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father Patrick Baikusskas officiating.
Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Crawfordsville,
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019