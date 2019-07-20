Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael Gene "Bird Dog" Price


1963 - 2019
Michael Gene "Bird Dog" Price Obituary
Michael Gene "Bird dog" Price, age 55 of Crawfordsville passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born in Crawfordsville on December 25, 1963 to the late Jerry Gene & Hazel L. (Fields) Price.

Mike graduated from North Montgomery High School in 1983 and attended Waynetown Baptist Church. Throughout the years he worked at R.R. Donnelley's, Bill DeFouw Chevrolet, and Hi-Temp Refractories. Mike was a certified welder and loved to fish.

He is survived by a sister, Patty (David) McCabe of Lafayette; two brothers, James (Dee) Price of Kingman and Scott Price of Waynetown; a nephew Jasper McCabe; four nieces, Fawn, Becky, Hannah, and Jennifer; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an uncle, Tom "Peanut" Price; and a nephew, Darrell Price.

Visitation will be at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care, 315 S Washington St, in Crawfordsville from 5:00pm - 8:00pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019. The funeral service will be at 11:00am on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Morrison officiating. Burial will follow at Waynetown Masonic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to Mental Health America, 914 South St, Lafayette, IN 47901.

www.sandersfuneralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 20, 2019
