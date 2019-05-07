Services
West Lafayette - Michael John Bourgeois, 76, passed away at his home on Friday May 3rd, 2019. Michael was born November 16th, 1942, in Menominee Michigan to the late Walter and Marion (Wypiszynski) Bourgeois. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in South Bend and earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry degree from Purdue University. Michael retired from Eli Lilly and Company after 26 years and went on to pursue his love for analytical chemistry research at Purdue University for another 17 years. Throughout his life Michael enjoyed exploring American culture through its history, music, and cuisine. Along his journey as a lifelong learner he found time to appreciate cooking, mathematics, science, and the wonders of the natural world.

Surviving along with his wife Verna Bogardo Perrucci (married March 5th 1963) are his children Thomas C. (Shawn) Bourgeois, Mark R. Perrucci, Christopher R. (Christine) Perrucci, Celeste P. (David) Schwartz, his sister Marilyn J. Asteriadis, and grandchildren Yvonne Bourgeois, Cecelia Schwartz, and Jennicca, Madisyn, and Joseph Perrucci. Michael was preceded in death by his sister Joan M. Bourgeois and grandson Jess Hollon.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date; memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood or to Food Finders Food Bank. You may also remember Mike by signing the guest book or by leaving memories and photographs at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 7, 2019
