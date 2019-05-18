|
Michael Jo Breaux
Lafayette - Michael Jo Breaux, 67, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his residence. Michael was born on February 15, 1952 in Lafayette to the late Robert Breaux and Helen (Gipson) Mohler. He worked as a welder for Tri-Esco, Inc. Michael enjoyed fishing, camping, his Kool Menthols and Nestea Iced Tea. He was an A.B.A.T.E. member and Harley rider. He loved attending the Boogie. Michael had an infectious laugh, sense of humor, and loved his grand kids.
Surviving are four children, Diana Lynne (husband: Ty) Wade of Racine, WI, Michael James Breaux of Lafayette, David Lee Breaux of Lafayette, and Kayla Louise Breaux of Lafayette. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Aaliyah Breaux and Tyzaya Wade.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 18, 2019