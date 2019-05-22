Michael Jon Lockard



Lafayette - Michal Jon Lockard age 80 of Lafayette passed away Sunday, May 20, 2019 at 1:00 AM. Born on April 8, 1939 in Lafayette, he attended grade school in West Lafayette (Morton), in Ade, IN, and at St. Boniface in Lafayette. He attended High School in West Lafayette, Class of '57 where he played football, baseball, basketball, and track earning 9 varsity letters. Michael attended Purdue University in Industrial Engineering and Illinois Institute of Technology.



Early in his career Michael worked on projects at various locations where he obtained Top Secret security clearances including Argonne National Laboratories; ADEC (TN); Strategic Air Command at Cheyanne Mountain; Defense Missile Systems at Atlas, Titan I, II, III, Minuteman; Hanford Site, Rocky Mountain Arsenal, and Rocky Flats. His work also included disciplines such as structural, civil, electrical, electronic, and construction engineering as well as strategic piping in the fields of mining & metals, nuclear, petroleum, natural gas, heavy oil, refining, and pipeline throughout the Western US, Alaska, and Canada. At one point he was also owner/operator of Western Scale Models in Denver, CO.



Michael was a Harley Davidson biker with his wife Pamela. In his early years he was an avid runner finishing several marathons, ultra-marathons, and triathlons. He coached baseball, football, and girls HS basketball. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, camping, fishing, hunting, being outdoors, but will be best remembered for his brilliant artistry. Michael was talented in media of watercolor, oil, acrylic, stained glass, and woodworking. Michael was very outgoing and enjoyed the art of conversation - he had many friends and touch many lives.



Michael was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Pamela Lee Lockard. Surviving are his children Michael Stephen Lockard (wife Leslie) of Berthoud, CO; Kimberle Ellen Lockard (husband Scott Buxton) of Wesley Chapel, FL. Also surviving are his granddaughter, Paige Eileen Lockard; and two grandsons, Kohl Thomas Buxton, and Stephen Joseph Lockard.



The Rosary will be recited at 4:45 PM Thursday May 23, with visitation from 5 until 7 PM Thursday at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St., Lafayette.. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lafayette 10:00 AM Friday May 24, Fr. Tim Alkire officiating, with the burial following at Buswell Cemetery near Kentland at 12:30 PM (EDT) Friday. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Published in the Journal & Courier on May 22, 2019