Michael L. Gosney
Fort Wayne - Michael L Gosney 68, was born May 7th 1952 in New Castle, In. He passed peacefully at his home in Fort Wayne, In. and went to see the Lord on May 15, 2020. Mike is survived by his wife Ronna Gosney, Daughter Samantha (Gosney) Fields, Mother Margie Gosney, Brother Mark Gosney, sister Carol Masterson and lifelong best friend Donald Callahan. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren Kylie Gosney and Taigen King, and 10 nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father Charles Gosney, Sister Debra Gosney, and Sister Pamela (Gosney) Howard along with 1 nephew Steven Masterson. Mike was in the last graduating class from Battle Ground High School in 1970, He was an Eagle Scout, 10 Year 4H member, past member of the Lafayette Jaycees and current member of the SAL at Post 492 in West Lafayette, and a member of the Tennessee Squire Association. He worked for Marsh, Goodnight Shell, Snap On Tools, O'Neil & Associates, Bay Point Resort, Kroger, and other various jobs. He had recently retired. A Celebration of Life will take place in West Lafayette, In. on May 23rd, 2020 at Crossroads Christian Church (6435 SR 43 N) with service starting at 11:00 A.M. A second Celebration of Life will take place in Fort Wayne, In. at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 19 to May 22, 2020