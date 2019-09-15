|
Michael Lee "Mike" Elston
Rensselaer - Michael Lee "Mike" Elston (aka Elmo or Chief Renegade), 63, of Rensselaer, IN passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Rensselaer. Mike was born on September 23, 1955 in Rensselaer to the late Arnold W. and Shirley Lee Wilkens Elston. He was a 1973 graduate of West Central High School in Francesville, IN. Mike was a lead man welder at Talbert Manufacturing where he had worked for 41 years. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Union Local #6982 and Jasper County ABATE. Mike enjoyed bowling, riding motorcycles and fishing. He was proud of his Native American heritage and collected Native American memorabilia. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching Cubs baseball, Bears & Colts football and NASCAR. Mike loved cookouts and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. Survivors include companion, Stella S. Liming Fish of Crawfordsville; his siblings, Sandy K. Whitcomb of Goodland, Steve (Reme) Elston of Cheyenne, WY, Brad (Brenda) Elston of Medaryville, Scott (Claudia) Elston of Francesville and Bob (Cathy) Elston of Francesville; Nieces and Nephews; as well as Several Many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He is also survived by his step children, Cristina Ziese of Rensselaer, Sarah Holder of Indianapolis, Michael Fouts of Lafayette, Serenity Holder of Indianapolis and Calvin Holder of Indianapolis. Preceded in death by his parents, Arnold W. and Shirley Lee Wilkens Elston; his step mother, Judith Overman Elston; a brother-in-law and Charles "Butch" Whitcomb. Visitation 10 AM - 2 PM EDT Friday at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville. Services 2 PM EDT Friday at the funeral home. Burial at Victor Chapel Cemetery in Star City, IN. Memorial Contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or ABATE or to the family. Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel 230 S. Brooks St. Francesville, IN 47946.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 15, 2019