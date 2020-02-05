|
Michael Mackey
Mulberry - On, February 2, 2020, Michael Vincent Mackey, 49, passed away at his home. He was born September 30, 1970 and three days later joyously entered into the lives of Michael L. and Mary I. Mackey. "Mick" was a deep thinking free spirit, talented artist, an amazing self-taught musician, and was always a loving brother, son, father, and uncle. He graduated in 1989 from Clinton Prairie High School. He was interested in too many things to list, but he found the most joy in his family, friends, guitar, coffee, reading, crossword puzzles, and spending many of his final years as a member of the team at the Southfork Restaurant in Mulberry.
He was defined by his talents and imagination, from organizing kitchen and roofing crews, to so often spending his time strumming his beloved guitar or reading books covering just about anything, especially Science Fiction and Fantasy Fiction. His talents stretched far beyond music, drawing, a bit of gardening and cooking; as remembered he once decided to completely rebuild the engine in his old Ford pick-up truck, and succeeded with very little help from proper tools or anyone other than the guy behind the counter at the parts store and a tiny bit of muscle from his little brother. He was an amazing man who exemplifies the saying that "only the good die young," and we will miss him forever.
Rock on, brother. Your sweet melodies, influence and memory will forever be in our hearts. Peace.
Mike is survived by: his mother Mary I. of Mulberry, Indiana; sister Katrina J. Stepp (Chuck) of Fowler, Indiana; brother William "Willy" T. of Mulberry; brother Clinton F. (Nicole) of Mulberry; daughter Rhiannon L. Haas (Ethan) of Crawfordsville, Indiana; son Michael T. of Muncie, Indiana; nieces Serenity and Sophia Stepp; granddaughter Cynthia Haas; and companion Melissa Dillon of Mulberry.
Mick was preceded in death by his father Michael L., and his Grandparents Thomas and Thelma Lovell, and Harry "Buster" and Catherine Mackey.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 6pm until the time of the service at 7:30pm Genda Funeral Home, 204 North Glick St., Mulberry IN, 46058.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a gift to the American Diabetes Association, or Junior Diabetes Research Foundation in Mick's honor. Mick learned only about five years ago that he was Type-1 diabetic, and it was ultimately what called him to heaven.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020