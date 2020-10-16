1/1
Michael "Mike/Boat Mike" Mekos
Monticello - Michael " Mike/Boat Mike" Mekos, 70, of Monticello passed away at 3:15 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Monticello Healthcare Center of Monticello with his wife, Lisa, by his side.

He was born on Sunday, August 27, 1950, in Lafayette to the late Gene and Emma (Deckard) Mekos. On May 20, 1996, on Lake Freeman in Monticello he married Lisa (Frost) Skeen; she survives.

Mike had lived in the Monticello area for the last thirty - five years, coming from the Lafayette area.

He was a 1969 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School of Lafayette and had attended Wainwright High School of Lafayette.

Mike was a former member of the Masonic Lodge of Lafayette.

He had owned and operated his own boat shop in Monticello for over thirty years.

Mike enjoyed model boat building, restoring Chris Craft Wood boats, and RC cars.

Surviving are wife, Lisa Mekos of Monticello; three children, Kelly Mekos, Jamie Mekos, and Marc Mekos, all of Lafayette; two step - sons, Robbie (wife Kristina) Skeens of Indianapolis, and Brandon (wife Shannon) Skeens of Peru; two adult grandsons, Adam Mekos, and Austin Mekos, both of Lafayette; several other younger grandchildren; brother, Dave Mekos of Avon; half - brother, David Friend of Lafayette.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Emma (Deckard) Mekos.

No Visitation or Services are Scheduled. Everything was Private for the Family.

Memorials may be given to the wishes of the donor. Envelopes will be mailed to the Miller - Roscka Funeral Home, 6368 E. US 24, Monticello, Indiana, 47960.

Miller - Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello is honored to be assisting the family.




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-8488
