Services
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael N. Burke


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael N. Burke Obituary
Michael N. Burke

West Lafayette - Michael N. Burke, 95, passed away at his residence at 1:12 pm on Thursday May 16th. He was born in North Bergen, NJ on November 21,1923 to Matilda Burke. He grew up in New Jersey and served with the United States Army from 1943 to 1945. He was in Normandy, Northern France, the Rhineland and Central Europe. His marriage was to Jean Ann Cassiere, who preceded him in death.

Michael moved to West Lafayette after her passing and was working at the Walmart in West Lafayette. He was affectionately known as "Uncle Mike" to all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughter Bonnie Witzgall of NJ, a sister Naomi Dietrich of PA and a brother Art LeMay of FL.

Services will be held later this summer at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette, IN. TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Michael can be made to American Legion Post 38, PO Box 1984, West Lafayette, IN 47996-1984.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now