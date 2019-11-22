|
|
Michael "Mike" Provo
Lafayette - Michael "Mike" Provo, 62, of Wolcott, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth East Hospital of Lafayette. Mike had a short but courageous battle with a rare form of Leukemia.
He was born June 6, 1957 in Lafayette to the late Harold E. and Mary Ellen (Lowry) Provo. He was a 1975 graduate of Tri-County High School.
Mike was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Remington, Sons of the American Legion, and proud member of the Harley Owners Group. He worked in the tire retreading business for over 40 years in Ohio and Lafayette for the past several years.
In his spare time, Mike loved putting miles on his Harley, and most of all, cherished time spent with his 7 grandchildren.
Surviving are his children, Seth (wife: Kelli) Provo of Wolcott, Meghan (husband: Scott) Stadt of Columbus, OH, and Amanda (husband: Ryan) Buckley of Nelsonville, OH. Also survive are his 7 grandchildren.
Mike is preceded in death by his father and mother.
Friends may call from 11 AM (EST) until the time of Funeral Mass 1 PM (EST) Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Remington. Fr. Andrew DeKeyser to officiate. A private interment will be held in Mt. Calvary Cemetery of Rensselaer at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mike's name to Riley Hospital for Children.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019